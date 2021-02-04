Arthur Charles Green, 85, of Springville, California passed peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Arthur was born on September 26, 1935 to Walter Loston Green and Anna V. Green in Santa Barbara, California. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, Arthur worked in the roofing business. He met Angela in 1957 and they were wed in 1958. That same year, he joined the military and served on active duty in the United States Army for two years, plus an additional two years as an Army reserve. Arthur and Angela went on to have three children, Art Jr., Marv and Anne Marie. He was hired at R.P. Richards Construction in 1963, and enjoyed a 32 year-long career until 1995. In 1973, Arthur and Angela moved their family to the Santa Ynez Valley. He was hired as a maintenance tech at Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1996 and remained there until 2003, when he and Angela moved to Springville, California.
Arthur Green, Sr. was an avid horse and cattleman. He shared his love of hunting, fishing, the outdoors, oak-pit grilling and classic country music with his children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Art, knew that he was the most loving father, grandfather and husband a family could ask for. Arthur was predeceased by his sister, Deci Heath and his brother, Walter Edward Green. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angel Green of Springville, CA. He is also survived by his children, Art Green Jr. of Solvang, CA, Marv Green of Nashville, TN and Anne Marie Wallace of Springville, CA; his grandchildren, Carson Wallace and Caiden Wallace of Springville, CA and Stella Green and Gibson Green of Nashville, TN.
