Barbara Felch
Barbara Felch

June 15, 1935 - February 19, 2021

Barbara Felch will be missed. She had a 40 year banking career, much of which served the Santa Ynez valley, she also was instrumental in establishing the American Business Women 's Association in the 70 's. While she started her banking career as a teller she later rose to Vice President of Stockmans bank, a brand new Bank in Kingman Arizona. They started in a mobile home and now have many branches throughout Arizona. Barbara was an avid gardener.

Barbara is pre-deceased by her husband Frank, and her Son Michael. She leaves behind daughters Lorre of orange Ca, Kathleen of Tustin California, and Dana of Phoenix, AZ. She had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Burial Services will be held at Oakhill cemetery on May 8th. Please check with the cemetery about the time as arrangements are not confirmed.

