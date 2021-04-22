Barbara Felch will be missed. She had a 40 year banking career, much of which served the Santa Ynez valley, she also was instrumental in establishing the American Business Women 's Association in the 70 's. While she started her banking career as a teller she later rose to Vice President of Stockmans bank, a brand new Bank in Kingman Arizona. They started in a mobile home and now have many branches throughout Arizona. Barbara was an avid gardener.
Barbara is pre-deceased by her husband Frank, and her Son Michael. She leaves behind daughters Lorre of orange Ca, Kathleen of Tustin California, and Dana of Phoenix, AZ. She had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Burial Services will be held at Oakhill cemetery on May 8th. Please check with the cemetery about the time as arrangements are not confirmed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.