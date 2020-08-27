Billy Lee Hale, 82, of Buellton, CA, passed away peacefully August 16th. He was born in 1937 to parents Robert and Edna Hale in Kentucky. Billy served as a sergeant in the United States Army. He married Sylvia Hale in Atascadero, CA while he was at Camp Roberts.Billy is survived by his wife, Sylvia, children, Rod Hale of Phoenix, AZ, Kathy Hale Gould of Asher, OK, Terri Nelson of Burlington, KY, and Jamie Armstrong of Louisville, KY along with 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Sister Joan Willis and his Brother Robert Hale.Billy was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and American Legion. He enjoyed volunteering at the Elks, was an avid Golf fan and enjoyed riding Harleys.He requested no services, but donations can be made to Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge # 2640 or SYV Youth Recreation P.O. Box 503, Solvang, CA 93464.
