Burton Leith Walker, an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, community member, and overall human being peacefully joined his dear Lord in heaven April 25th, 2020 at Sarah House Santa Barbara with his wife, daughter, and granddaughter lovingly by his side.
Burton was born in Mount Morris, Michigan to the caring arms of Dalton and Muriel Walker of Flint, Michigan where he built fond childhood memories. Burton was the last surviving brother of 6 siblings, all of whom he loved dearly and was very close to.
After graduating high school, Burton was motivated and eager to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy from 1946-1948 in San Diego. It was at this time that Burton met and married his first wife Norva Trochman in 1949, with whom he raised 3 beautiful children.
With a young family in tow, Burton began his 40 year career in Aerospace in San Diego California in 1948. His work took him and his family all over the United States including Mississippi, North Dakota, and back to San Diego. Burton and his family eventually settled in Santa Maria, California, and retiring from ITT (formerly Federal Electric Corp.) In 1970 Burton craved more out of life and his work. He realized that his true passion and calling was being of service to and helping others.
It was at this time Burton enrolled in Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria California and completed his Associates Degree in Liberal Arts in 1971. He then went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Chapman University in 1972, and then on to obtain his Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology. He went on to teach Sociology and Psychology part time at Allen Hancock College for 17 years. He was respected and admired by all of his students. Burton and his family were filled with pride as he pursued this exciting next career venture. He impressively completed the education required to do so, while continuing to work full time in aerospace.
With the required education under his belt, Burton went full steam ahead with securing his License as a Marriage, Family and Child Therapist in 1978. He began his second career as a Marriage and Family Therapist at St. Mary's Counseling Center in Lompoc CA, which was one of the first Counseling Centers in Lompoc.
In the midst of Burton's fulfilling new career, he found great love with his second wife Carol Jean Mendini, while she was active in the Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base. They began their journey as husband and wife in a beautiful ceremony at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in 1981.
1981 was a big year for Burton! First he married the love of his life and wife of 39 years, then he purchased his dream home in Santa Ynez California, and a few years later in 1986 he and Carol opened his private practice, Family Guidance Service, in his home in Santa Ynez, California.
Burton's counseling practice grew rapidly and thrived over the course of 40 years throughout Santa Barbara County, with his partners at Associated Counseling and Consulting Services, located in Lompoc, California, as a primary office.
During that time his passion for connecting families in the Santa Ynez Valley with essential counseling resources came to life as he founded and opened Valley Community Counseling at SYV Presbyterian Church, Solvang California in 1999, where he served as Clinical Director. His mission grew and he expanded Valley Community Counseling by being one of the originators of Valley Community Mentoring, a program with a special focus on making certain that children in the community have positive role models and resources to help them overcome difficulties, grow, and thrive.
Burton loved the Santa Ynez Valley where he was a dedicated member of the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church since 1981. He attended service faithfully for the past 39 years, and participated in church events, activities, and eventually became an elder. Burton also loved to garden where he grew grapes, nuts, fruit and vegetables. He loved using the drying process to produce his own raisins, dried fruit, and nuts. He also loved fishing and having the opportunity to share and teach this activity to kids.
Burton is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Carol, his daughter Cyndy, his sons Paul and Mark, his grandchildren Christianne (Jim), Brent, Lauren (Adam), and Gabriel, and great-grandchildren Andrew James “AJ”, Madison, and Mikel.
The world lost an exceptional man with the passing of Burton Walker. He was a man of great accomplishment. Strong, yet gentle and compassionate. He touched many hearts and lives through his work as a therapist, in the mentor program, in the church, and with his love for his family. He was like a father and grandpa to so many; not just those fortunate enough to be his family. Loved ones of Burton find solace knowing he is at peace resting in the arms of his Savior; smiling down on everyone he knew and loved. The impression he left with those he helped will last for eternity.
A Celebration of Life for Burton will take place in the future once life circumstances shift and allow everyone to come together and celebrate him in the manner that he deserves.
Memorial gifts and donations in honor of Burton can be sent to Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church and Sarah House.
