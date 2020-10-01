Cameron Rasmussen

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Cameron Anne Rasmussen passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 77. She passed hearing great stories of a life well led, music from her favorite musician and the overwhelming love of her three children who were by her side. Heaven just got brighter with her arrival!
Cam was a native of California, born on January 27, 1943 in Huntington Park to Marion Malmberg and Vera Ayers. She grew up with her parents and two sisters, Terry and Toni. After her young marriage to Dr. Bill Stevenson and the birth of Brad and Staci, Cam met John Rasmussen, the love of her life.
On May 9, 1980 they were married in Solvang and Adam was born on March 30, 1983. John was the owner of JBR Construction in the Santa Ynez Valley and Cam was there to help with the books while raising a beautiful family.
Cam was an avid gardener, an accomplished pianist and enjoyed being part of the church choir. She loved to devour a good book and above all else, Cam loved spending time with her family. Her amazing assortment of Christmas cookies delivered each year will never be forgotten. Her face was a familiar sight at her grandchildren's sporting events and school functions. Cam was a shining light and a friend to all and we will miss her greatly.
Cam was preceded in death by her husband, John and is survived by her two sons, Brad (Bonnie) Stevenson and Adam Rasmussen, her daughter, Staci (Rob) Sexton; grandchildren, Nichole, Lucas, Michael, Jake and Lily; great grandchildren, Ryker and Nora and her sisters Terry (Tom) Peterson and Toni (Larry) Pilgrim.
Her final resting place will be alongside her beloved, John at Solvang Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors
