You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Captain Jackson Pearson
1 entry

Captain Jackson Pearson

January 31, 2021

  • 1
Pearson Jackson.jpg

Captain Jackson Pearson, 93, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born in San Pedro in 1927 and discovered his love of the ocean at 16. After many years working at sea, at 32, he became the youngest pilot at the Port of Los Angeles. He spent the remaining years at the port and piloted many ships in and out of the harbor. During this time, he also attended and graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills and received a degree in anthropology. The last seven years of his career he became the chief port pilot until his retirement in 1990.

He and his wife Edie moved to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley in 1998 and they enjoyed many adventures as they traveled the world.

Captain Pearson will be loving remembered by his wife of 48 years, Edie and his children, William (Debbie), Mark (Martha), Steve, John (Elizabeth), Monica (Dan) and Heidi (George). Jackson will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Joe, Cheyne, Brenna and Matt and great grandchild Jaden.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackson's name may be made to the Santa Ynez Humane Society: https://www.syvhumane.org or the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission: www.sbrm.org.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News