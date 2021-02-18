Captain Jackson Pearson, 93, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born in San Pedro in 1927 and discovered his love of the ocean at 16. After many years working at sea, at 32, he became the youngest pilot at the Port of Los Angeles. He spent the remaining years at the port and piloted many ships in and out of the harbor. During this time, he also attended and graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills and received a degree in anthropology. The last seven years of his career he became the chief port pilot until his retirement in 1990.
He and his wife Edie moved to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley in 1998 and they enjoyed many adventures as they traveled the world.
Captain Pearson will be loving remembered by his wife of 48 years, Edie and his children, William (Debbie), Mark (Martha), Steve, John (Elizabeth), Monica (Dan) and Heidi (George). Jackson will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Joe, Cheyne, Brenna and Matt and great grandchild Jaden.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackson's name may be made to the Santa Ynez Humane Society: https://www.syvhumane.org or the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission: www.sbrm.org.
Caption Pearson it was an honor to have met you when you and your wife Edie came to Colorado to visit Heidi. In reading your story I was amazed at your perseverance and the training it took to fulfill an incredibly difficult rare job! I wish I could meet with you again so I can give you a hug and just say, WOW! I didn't know your other children however I knew Heidi and she often talked about her Father the Captain, although not in so much detail. I know and was present when your Granddaughter Brenna was born and she is a beauty! Your genes will live on and you can now dock your ship in God's Kingdom, God Bless! Janice Berry
