Carolyn "Lyn" Humphreys

Lyn Humphreys, who loved living in the Santa Ynez Valley, succumbed to the coronavirus on July 18th. She was 84 years old. Lyn was born in Memphis, Tennessee and lived her formative years there and on the east coast. Lyn loved to learn and was an excellent writer. She was also athletic, playing field hockey in high school and college. She married Harry Gelles in 1956 and they moved to Arizona, where they lived with their first two children, Paul and Carrie. They relocated to Palos Verdes, California in 1965 and in 1969, their son Harrison was born. They divorced in 1987.
Lyn was a wonderful homemaker, and a loving, generous, and nurturing mother. She also loved and nurtured animals and was known by many neighbors as the "animal lady. "Over the years the family pets included ducks, geese, pigeons, goats, chickens, llamas, dogs, cats, and horses, as well as a raven ("Groucho"), two raccoons ("Francis" and "Rocky"), and a long-horn steer ("Tex"). Lyn loved the outdoors and she loved the Santa Ynez Valley, where she lived for the last 37 years of her life. She was a founding member of the Hardy Girls, an intrepid group of women who explored the valley. In her late 50s, she even tried to canoe down the Santa Ynez River during a flood year, almost getting killed in the process. In sum, she was an adventurer who also loved to travel and explore the world, both near and far.
Unfortunately, Lyn had Alzheimer's Disease for the last 12 years of her life, spending the last five years at the Friendship House in Solvang. Lyn is survived by her sons, Paul Gelles and Harrison Gelles, and by her grandchildren, Sophia, Rhett, Savannah, Daniela, and Darien. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carrie, who died in a car accident in 2015. Lyn was a person of great integrity, and she was loving, generous, kind, and caring. We will miss her greatly, and she will forever be in our hearts.
Donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimers Association (www.alz.org), the Friendship House (www.solvangfriendshiphouse.com), or the Lincoln Project (www.lincoln project.us).
