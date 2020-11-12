Charles D. Hutchinson

Chuck moved with his family to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1958. He attended College Elementary, SY Elementary & SYVU High School. He served 3 years in the US Navy. Chuck worked several jobs, enjoying working as a chef and wine steward along with many years working as a painter with his brother Scott. Chuck 's greatest passion was surfing the California coast, with the "Ranch " being his favorite spot. Chuck is survived by his mother Mary Hutchinson, brother Scott, sister Carla Wixom, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck is predeceased by his father Charles, brother Brian and former wife Gloria. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered at sea. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
