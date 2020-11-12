You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles D. Hutchinson
0 entries

Charles D. Hutchinson

October 16, 2020

  • 0
Hutchinson Charles.jpg

Chuck moved with his family to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1958. He attended College Elementary, SY Elementary & SYVU High School. He served 3 years in the US Navy. Chuck worked several jobs, enjoying working as a chef and wine steward along with many years working as a painter with his brother Scott. Chuck 's greatest passion was surfing the California coast, with the "Ranch " being his favorite spot. Chuck is survived by his mother Mary Hutchinson, brother Scott, sister Carla Wixom, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck is predeceased by his father Charles, brother Brian and former wife Gloria. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered at sea. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News