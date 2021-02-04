You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Ego
Charles Ego

January 26, 2021

Age 102, died in Santa Barbara, CA, on 1/26/21. Preceded in death by wife Frances, son Charles, and daughter Mary Elizabeth. Survived by daughters Geraldine (David) Allen and Barbara Ego, daughter-in-law Marlene Ego, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Most of his working life was spent in Minnesota as a “glorified accountant” - his term. He and Frances retired to Solvang where they rode their tandem bicycle all year round. He was a stalwart family man and served each community in which he lived. He was an organizer and dedicated volunteer for the Santa Ynez Valley Food Distribution Program, and an active member of St. Mark's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church. He and Frances enjoyed many more years together in Santa Barbara.

