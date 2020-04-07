Cheryl Schuyler, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday morning, March 23, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 74. Cheryl was born February 4, 1946 in Moose Lake, Minnesota, to Robert and Floriene Davidson. She graduated from San Marcos High School, and in 1974 moved to the Santa Ynez Valley.
Cheryl was very active in raising and showing horses, and was a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center and the Sage Hens. Cheryl had 2 children, Shannon McCarty and Lisa Grossini (Larry). She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jack Schuyler, her sisters Deborah Haug and Kathy Jeppesen, her daughters Shannon and Lisa, grandchildren, Call and Grey McCarty and their father John McCarty, and Gunner and McKinnzie Grossini. She is also survived by Jack's children Kim Schuyler Farris (Matt), Traci Schuyler McMahan (Sean), and Jack's grandchildren Bailey Adams, Harlie Adams and their father Jeff Adams, Schuyler McMahan, and Miles McMahan. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Davidson and her parents.
No services are planned at this time.
