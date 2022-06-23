Sadly, Corrine Drymon Christensen passed away March 22, 2022 after the difficulty of a stroke in February '22.
Her daughter Sharon, and son-in-law- Rich were at her side when she passed. VNA Hospice nurses helped with her care.
Corrine was born in South Bend, Indiana. Her parents were Haskell & Helen Drymon. Her siblings were Audrey, Bette, & Rodney - all, including her husband Earl, and a son, preceded her in passing.
When a teen, Corrine moved with her family to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She later married the love of her life - the wonderful Earl Christensen. Later they moved to Santa Barbara, CA raising their 4 children. After a few years all moved to Lompoc CA. Later, Earl & Corrine, and daughter Janine, moved to Santa Ynez, CA.
Corrine was a devoted member of the Baha'i Faith, worked tirelessly. A main interest Corrine had for 55 years was to work to improve the lives of the Special Needs population, being a Family Resource person. This started because she had a special need daughter, and was devoted to her. Corrine obtained her college degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked on staff at Tri-County Regional, LOVARC; helped the UVS- an organization for soldiers, was a member of the NAACP, History Museums, Sierra Club, Solvang Women's Club, book clubs, and helped the Aged. Corrine was an avid reader and self-educated by joining workshops & seminars. She wrote articles for local newspapers. When Corrine believed in something she took action.
Corrine & Earl were talented & graceful dancers and often participated in local dances. They rode 50-100-mile Bike rides, roller-bladed, hiked & walked avidly. Corrine loved her family-took good care of her kids; loved her nephews, nieces. grandchildren; was sweet to, & helped her friends. Corrine was/is an elegant lady and will be missed immensely.