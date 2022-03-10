Dale L Horenberger passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. His health was poor for many years. He went into the hospital with pneumonia, was tested for COVID and evidently was exposed to it before he went in. At this point, his heart just couldn't do it anymore and he had a massive heart attack. God was merciful. Dale was heavily sedated so he didn't even feel it.
Dale lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for most of his life and he loved the valley. As the cost of living got more expensive, he decided to make a move to Texas. He lived in Llano, Texas for 17 years with Annie, his wife of 35 years. He has 4 sons, Paul Horenberger, Shawn Horenberger, Christian Robinson and Jared Robinson. He has 5 grandchildren, Auguste Robinson, Jaclyn and Beau Horenberger, Cayden and Cassidy Robinson. He also has two great grand babies, Dylan and Caraline.
Dale was born in Illinois on April 16, 1947. He moved to California when he was 5 with his mom, step dad, brother Raymond and sister Nancy. His mom had 9 more children: Susanna Marrs, Manuel (Bo) Armenta, Raul Armenta, Paul Armenta, Ruthann Pace, Lorenzo Armenta, Tony Armenta, Vincent Armenta and Maria Feeley. His older brother Raymond, sister Nancy and brother Paul preceded him in death.
Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman. That's where he spent most of his time when he wasn't working as a landscaper. He loved working in the dirt and making plants grow. But more than that, he loved talking about his love for Jesus. The Lord called him His fisher of men. The numerous times he was hospitalized, he would pray for the nurses and doctors. The nurses loved him and wished they had more patients like him. He had a gift of making all of them feel important because he truly cared for each one. We always said that was his ministry. He felt like he had more to give but we all have our number of days and his body was done. For Dale, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” wasn't a saying, it was a lifestyle. If you choose to honor Dale, please donate to a children's charity.