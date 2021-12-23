Dana Lee Ceder passed peacefully at Atterdag Care Center in Solvang on Nov. 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Dana was born in Bellingham, Washington on January 24, 1936 to Marie and Victor Bidwell. She was the eldest of 5 sisters; Cathy, Cora, Sandy and Victoria. They grew up in Mt. Vernon, Washington. She graduated valedictorian from the University of Washington in 1960 where she studied Russian and met her husband, Jack G. Ceder.
Dana and Jack moved to Santa Barbara, CA where Jack took a position as a Mathematics professor at UCSB. They had a son, Victor, and a daughter, Kajsa. The family spent a year living in Stockholm, Sweden in 1964 and in Bucharest, Romania in 1968.
Dana was involved in folk dancing in the 60's, 70's, and 80's in Santa Barbara. She later found a love for square dancing which she passed on to her son Victor who is now a world-renowned square dance caller.
Dana became involved in raising her grandchildren (Lucas, Anaka and Caitlyn). She had a passion for collectable jewelry, gemology, spirituality, and history. She was an intelligent, kind and open-minded soul.
Dana is survived by her son Victor Ceder (Debbie Ceder), daughter Kajsa Ceder, grandson Lucas Wetch, granddaughters Anaka Decker (Dwane Decker) and Caitlyn Ceder. She did not live to see her great-grandson Forest Decker, but she knew he was on the way.
“She was an amazing grandmother and will always be with me.
She taught me to cherish the moments we are gifted. Three things that will always remind me of her are: smokey quartz, dark chocolate, and the song Amazing Grace. Three things that she taught me are: to wear socks, drink green tea, and eat foods with omegas!.” - Anaka Decker, Granddaughter
