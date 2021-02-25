You have permission to edit this article.
Daniel Farrell Reeves, Jr.
Daniel Farrell Reeves, Jr.

February 10, 2021

Daniel Farrell Reeves Jr. passed away on February 10, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born in New York on September 13, 1945, son of Mary Corroon Reeves and Daniel Farrell Reeves Sr., owner of the Los Angeles Rams,. As a young man he worked for the Los Angeles Rams. He later went on to become a Stockbroker. In 1982 he moved to Santa Barbara where he was part owner of Head of the Wolf restaurant. This is where he met his wife of 36 years, Meghan. From that moment on the two were inseparable.

In 1992 Dan and Meghan moved to Santa Ynez Valley where they purchased a Spanish hacienda on the hills overlooking the valley. It was here where he continued his passion for wine by growing and bottling Reeves Ranch Syrah.

Dan is survived by his wife Meghan Reeves, son Daniel Reeves III, daughter Megan Reeves, son Rick Reeves and two grandchildren Jake and Kate Reeves ,who lovingly referred to him as Papa. He is also survived by his sisters , Moya, Susan , Sheila and Joan plus nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended family and the Linfoots.

To think of Dan, one would remember him as a kind, humble, quiet man , who loved his children, his animals and his loving wife.

Private burial for immediate family will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, CA on Tuesday February 16, 2021.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ridley Tree Cancer Center of Santa Barbara or the Solvang Cancer Foundation.

