Daniel S. Turner

Daniel better known as Danny passed away peacefully Sunday May 3rd 2020 surrounded by love. Danny was born September 24, 1959 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Danny married Anne Robertson in 1977 and they had 2 children. Later He moved to Portland, Oregon and married Molly Bartelson in 1991 and they had 4 more children. Danny has spent these past years with his Fiancé Deanna Marr living in Canby, Oregon.
Danny spent a better part of his life working as an outdoor aquatic builder. Danny built beautiful pools, ponds and many other backyard water features. After enduring some serious back injuries, he retired from that business. He then started a new career working as a drug and alcohol counselor. He enjoyed mentoring and helping people fight their addictions.
Danny enjoyed being with people who made him happy. He was known as “The Living Room Rockstar” and loved listening, playing and writing music. We will miss his bright light and his famous “Happy Birthday” song. Danny is survived by his Fiancé Deanna Marr and their dog Wilma, his 6 Children and their loving spouses Kristine Gerend (Brian), Eric Turner, Emilie Austin (Ryan), Cameron Turner (Jackie Philpott), Abbie Turner (Erik Forsell), Rebecca Turner (Brian Morse). Along with 8 Grandchildren Madison and Brandon Gerend, Epsen and Josephine Turner, Benjamin Bates, Zackary and Anthony Turner-Austin, Svea Forsell, Evelyn Morse and Granddog Ruby Turner-Philpott. Danny is now at peace and joins his loving mother Jan Skyler and brother Michael Turner. Services will be shared at a later date when we are able to have social gathering.
