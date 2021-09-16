David John Petersen of Solvang passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on September 11, 2021, at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.
David was born in San Pedro, Calif. on December 24, 1946, to Walter and Emma Petersen. His father an electrician and his mother a homemaker, David was an only child. He grew up in San Pedro until the age of thirteen when his father found a job as an electrician on Vandenberg Air Force Base. It was at this time that the family moved to Solvang and soon after, David began attending the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Going where there was work, the family moved back and forth between San Pedro and Solvang over the next four years. David graduated from Harbor Christian High School in San Pedro.
After high school, David enlisted in the Army in 1965 during the Vietnam War. He did not spend long in the military before he received a hardship discharge after the death of his father. At 21, David left the Army and moved back to Solvang to help take care of his mother.
In 1967 while working at the Danish Mill Bakery, David met his future wife, Sheila. While dating, Sheila invited David to attend First Baptist Church of Solvang where he would eventually become a member. A friend at church told David about the sheet metal business, as a possible career. Soon after, he began a four-year apprenticeship program to become a sheet metal journeyman. During this time, David and Sheila married on January 30, 1971. Two years later, they had their daughter Janeen, followed by the birth of Susie two years after that.
David loved the sheet metal business and eventually became a Master Coppersmith. He spent his entire career in the Santa Ynez Valley, creating much of the copperwork that can be seen around Solvang. He created many of the copper rooves, dormers, steeples, and towers that are prominent on Copenhagen Drive, 1st Street, and Oak Street in Solvang. His career spanned over 35 years and before his retirement, he trained his friend John Flynn in the business. David's vast knowledge of sheet metal craftsmanship and engineering techniques were passed on to the next generation.
During their 50-year marriage, David and Sheila found a special place along the Rogue River in Grants Pass, Ore. that they purchased as a vacation property. Over the years, the couple hosted around 25 family reunions. Fifty to Eighty family members enjoyed fellowshipping, playing games, swimming, rafting, jet skiing, jet boating, and worshipping God in family church services led by one of the four pastors in the family.
Over the years, David made some good friends. David and his friend of over 60 years, Sven Persson, and his friend of over 20 years, Don Kelley, all had a love for cars. They enjoyed going to car shows, watching races, and restoring cars. During his life David bought, sold, and restored many cars including a Model A, El Caminos, Camaros, and Nomads. When he was young, he had a dream of owning a 1959 El Camino that he saw his neighbor driving up and down the street. Finally, in the last years of his life he found and restored his own 1959 El Camino with his friend Don. That car will now be cherished by his grandson Anthony.
David is survived by his wife Sheila, their two daughters Janeen Graciano (Ruben) and Susie Giacinto (Nathan), and their grandchildren Andrea, Samantha, Alexandra, and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and grandson Conner.
David will be remembered as a kind, giving, and generous man, a faithful member of his church, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. David and his grandson Conner are now together in Heaven worshipping their Creator.
Written with love by niece Jamie Mathews
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.