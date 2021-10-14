David O 'Dell Anderson Sr. left this world on Sunday, September 19, 2021, with son Keith and Daughter in Law Audra by his side.
David was born on November 14, 1939, in Spiro, OK, to Amos and Claudia (Baker) Anderson.
David married Marcia Davidson on December 4, 1957. They made their home in Banning, CA, until the early 1970's when the family moved to Lompoc, where they raised seven children together. This year David and Marcia would have celebrated 64 years of marriage.
David spent many years training and hunting with some of the finest hound dogs in California. He shared his love for fishing and hunting with his sons. David was a carpenter, a trade he learned from his father, which he then taught his three sons. The Andersons built many homes throughout the Central Coast.
David is survived by a sister Evelyn Gibbs, daughters Marcia Smith and April Anderson of Lompoc, Lisa Anderson-Coleman(Angela) of Palm Springs. Sons David(Cindy) Anderson, Tony(Lisa) Anderson, and Keith(Audra) Anderson, all of Lompoc. 24 Grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Amos and Claudia (Baker) Anderson. Wife of 63 years Marcia Anderson. A sister Wilma (Baker) Cox, daughter Deborah, daughter-in-law Diana and granddaughter Morgan Anderson.
