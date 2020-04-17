Tanya Marie Steenerson
Tanya Marie Steenerson

April 14, 2020

Tanya Marie Steenerson, 48, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

