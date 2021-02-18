Don Robison died suddenly while going about his morning routine in Buellton, Calif., on January 30, 2021, at the age of 81.
The youngest child of Clare and Violet Robison, Don was born on May 24, 1939, in Watsonville, Calif., and was welcomed home by his sister, Dorleen, and his brother, Gordon. A lifelong Santa Ynez Valley resident, Don graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sharon Louise Mathewson, in 1960.
In the years that followed, Don and Sharon raised four children while Don worked a variety of jobsmost notably managing the Buellton Chevron station for many years before starting his own business, Mission Sanitation, which he operated until his retirement.
Throughout his life, he loved the Valley, its beautiful vistas, its varied wildlife, and the many recreational opportunities it afforded. He enjoyed camping and spending weekends with family at all the local beaches. And in later years, Henry's Beach in Santa Barbara became a favorite because his beloved dogs, Bizzy, Sissy, and Blue, were welcome there as well!
An avid sports fan, he was a devoted follower of not just the Dodgers, Lakers, Raiders, and Rams but also his grandchildren's many sports teams, and he could often be seen (and heard) cheering them on from the stands. This even included traveling to North Dakota to watch his grandson Meade Jr. compete in the Babe Ruth World Series.
Don will be remembered by all for his generous spirit, his easy laugh, and his razor-sharp wit, and he will be forever missed by those who survive him, including his brother, Gordon; his children Donna (Richard) Stewart, Rhonda (Meade) Hedricks, Heather (Donald) Morgan, and Robbie Robison; his nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard on March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.