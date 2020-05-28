Donald R. Love, Sr.

Don Love, Sr. passed away on Wednesday May 13th at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Don was born on December 5, 1933 and raised in Atwater, California. He attended Marshall High School. After High School, Don attended the University of Southern California, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in Insurance. He was also active in the Delta Chi fraternity and remained connected to his fraternity brothers throughout his life. The same year, Don married the love of his life and lifelong partner, Joyce Arlene (Mason) Love. Their marriage spanned 65 years and produced 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Don and Joyce moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1976.
Their children are: Donald R. Love, Jr (May 18, 1956 – October 30, 2011) and his wife Debra, Michael J. Love and his wife Kimberley, John C. (“Joe”) Love and his wife Linda and Susan M. (Love) Erickson and her husband Lonnie.
Don had a deep devotion to his Catholic faith, the Old Mission Santa Ines, the Capuchin Franciscan Padres and the Sacred Heart Sisters. He and Joyce attended Mass and a Rosary service every day.
Don was a pioneer in the life insurance brokerage business. He started in 1955 with The Aetna then Prudential as a debit agent. In 1965 he opened the first life insurance brokerage office for Sovereign Life in Los Angeles. In 1976, he moved his agency to Santa Barbara, Ca, later to Los Olivos, Ca.
His children will never forget and are forever blessed with the wonderful childhood they had, full of love and laughter. We will always remember our family vacations, camping, fishing or just floating down a river. These family times made us the loving family we are today.
Don was loved and will be missed by many, but his legacy will continue for generations to come.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Fr. Peter's Scholarship Fund (PO Box 618, Solvang, Ca 93464) or Sacred Heart Sisters (1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, Ca 93463)
A funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.