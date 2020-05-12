Donald Stanley Born, of Los Olivos, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday April 26th. He had been a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley for over 32 years. A small gravesite service, with military honors, was held at Oak Hills, in Ballard, on April 30th.
Don was born in Mankato, Minnesota on June 13, 1940. During his early years he lived with his grandparents, who he adored, along with his six Uncles while his father was serving in WWII. At the age of fourteen he and his father moved to California. He graduated from Downey High School in 1958. He attended Long Beach City College for a year and then enlisted in the army. There he served in the military police and top secret secutries. When he returned he attended Chapman College, later to move to Las Vegas where he worked for his Uncle and then General Electric. In 1969 he was hired by the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department where he stayed until 1986. During this time he received a degree from CAl State LA, and his Masters from Pepperdine. He later on got his teaching degree from Chapman College. Twice during his youth he worked at Disneyland.
The family moved to the Valley in November of 1987. Don became active in tennis at the Alisal and around the valley. He enjoyed coaching his son soccer and baseball teams. He decided to become a financial advisor and worked for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter in Solvang. Recently he had taken up golf and found a new sport he loved.
Don enjoyed traveling. He especially enjoyed finding his family in Damgarten, Germany and reuniting with them. He enjoyed going to Maui every year and a couple trips a year back to his wife's farm in Kansas. When the children were younger he looked forward to the annual trips to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Don is survived by his wife Deanna, daughters Denise (Andy) , Monett (Brian), his son Jon, and three grandchildren Ashley (Marcus), Travis, and Milanna. He is also survived by five remaining half siblings he met later in life.
Don loved the Lord and was looking forward to meeting Him in heaven, along with his Grandmother and father. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Born, birth mother, Fern Missel, and daughter Dianna.
Donations in Don's honor can be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Santa Ynez, or Woods Humane Society, San Luis Obispo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.