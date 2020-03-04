After a long difficult road, it is with sadness that I share the passing of my loved husband, Dr. Albert Solnit (Al) on Feb. 18, 2020.

Al was highly respected as a dentist and teacher. He lectured at study clubs and universities all around the world and just about every dental school in the U.S.

Dr.Solnit was head of a dental department and Assoc. professor at the school he loved, his alma mater, University of Southern California. He was a Trojan to the end.

Al excelled in many things. He was an award winning gymnast in high school & at USC, fine horseman, fisherman, black belt in martial arts, author of a dental text book which had two sold out printings. He was best at being a husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Al and I traveled the world. We lived our dreams as best friends.

Al was so proud of his sons, Dr. Gary/Julie, Dr. Jay/Lanna who both are graduates of USC School of Dentistry. They followed their dad's huge dental footprint.

We shared my children through our love, Mindy, Nicki, Jane/Jon,

Peter, Elizabeth/Ryan. They adored him. We are blessed with 6 grandchildren.