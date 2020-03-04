After a long difficult road, it is with sadness that I share the passing of my loved husband, Dr. Albert Solnit (Al) on Feb. 18, 2020.
Al was highly respected as a dentist and teacher. He lectured at study clubs and universities all around the world and just about every dental school in the U.S.
Dr.Solnit was head of a dental department and Assoc. professor at the school he loved, his alma mater, University of Southern California. He was a Trojan to the end.
Al excelled in many things. He was an award winning gymnast in high school & at USC, fine horseman, fisherman, black belt in martial arts, author of a dental text book which had two sold out printings. He was best at being a husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Al and I traveled the world. We lived our dreams as best friends.
Al was so proud of his sons, Dr. Gary/Julie, Dr. Jay/Lanna who both are graduates of USC School of Dentistry. They followed their dad's huge dental footprint.
We shared my children through our love, Mindy, Nicki, Jane/Jon,
Peter, Elizabeth/Ryan. They adored him. We are blessed with 6 grandchildren.
Al loved our life at Rancho Real in the beautiful SYV which we always said, if it is not in heaven, it has the same zip code.
We had great horses, many dogs, best parties. So, was he happy...you bet!!!
He was honored to be a Paul Harris Fellow awarded by the 7 a.m. Solvang Rotary. Al was a member of Al Malaika Silver Mounted Patrol of the Shriners and loved riding in our local holiday parades. He won more dental awards and plaques than can fill our barn.
He deserves to be at peace but will be very missed and always remembered by his grateful wife of 38 years, Renee Solnit.
