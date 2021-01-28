You have permission to edit this article.
Eddie F. Cox
Eddie F. Cox

January 7, 2021

My Dad,

Loved his Wife, Children, Grandchildren & his Friends

Turns out the only battle my Dad could not beat was Parkinson's. We are planning a celebration of my Dad's life soon, I would like to hear from any and everybody who knew my Dad to share any story or thought Please email me at coxba0311@gmail.com so I can share it at his celebration.

I Love & Miss you DAD

Andy

