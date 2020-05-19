Eleanore “Ellie” Reeves passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. She lived a full and vibrant 97 years, a pillar of light and life to all who knew her. She adored family and friends, as well as friends she had yet to meet.
Born Eleanore Ada Bennett in Kansas City, Kansas, some of her earliest memories were singing duets and trios with her Mother and sister. Music and song remained a passion for Ellie throughout her life.
At a young age Ellie helped with her Mother's advertising business beginning her life-long career of secretarial work. She attended Kansas City University, but when the war broke out began working at the USO. She worked in the office during the day and, when asked, sang with USO bands and taught young soldiers how to dance in the evenings. Throughout her life Ellie could not sit still once music started playing. It was through the Lebanon, Missouri USO that Ellie met Harold “Had” Reeves. They married Dec. 31st, 1945 then rode in 2 separate trains back to Lebanon, Oregon, Had's hometown. Ellie worked in the Home Econ Dept. at nearby Oregon State while Had finished college. In 1948 their family of 3 moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Had and Ellie loved Santa Barbara but in 1953 for family reasons, felt they needed to return to Oregon. Now, with two young girls in tow, they headed north but vowed to someday return.
A music store, soon to become Reeves Music Company, kept both of them busy for a number of years. After 5 years of selling records, instruments and pianos, Had felt he would rather teach music, so they sold the business and Ellie began working as secretary for the Lebanon Superintendent of Schools. During this time, Ellie returned to singing, not only with the Church and Legion Choirs but also sang with a quartet performing both locally and statewide on occasion. She had a beautiful soprano voice and was often asked to sing solos for various occasions.
In 1965 the family returned to sunny California, a teaching opportunity for Had brought them to the Santa Ynez Valley. Ellie then began her long career working as Executive Secretary at Pea Soup Andersen's. She loved Andersen's, especially getting to know all of the employees and their families. After the owners death in 1980 Ellie made her final career move and began working as Administrative Assistant at Midland School in Los Olivos. Ellie immediately fell in love with the wonderful staff and students in this unique environment. She worked at Midland for 18 years, retiring in 1998. Her Midland family remained very close to her heart throughout her final years.
Ellie enjoyed singing with the SYVPC choir and was one of the Charter members of the valley's TX Chapter of PEO. She belonged to a “Tuesday Night” women's group that frequented Valley restaurants every Tuesday night for many years.
Ellie's positive, cheerful outlook toward life and love of people will be sorely missed. She was beautiful in every way and was never without her famous red lipstick! She worked hard, rarely complained and woke up each day with a smile, looking forward to what the day might bring!
Ellie was preceded in death by her husband in 2003. They were married 57 years. She is survived by her daughters, Margee Lennard of Solvang and Barbara Swanson (Larry) of Davis California, four Grandchildren, Paul Swanson (Tarri), Janna Swanson (Keoki Ho), Scott Lennard (Kim), and Ryan Lennard, along with 5 Great-grandchildren, Lainey Swanson, Ashlyn Swanson, Evan Swanson, Kaipo Ho, and Morgan Lennard. She also has three nieces, one nephew and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
If desired, donations may be made to the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church Choir at 1825 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang, CA 93463. A family graveside service was held on Friday, May 15th. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
