Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader
Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader

February 14, 2021

With a generous and loving soul, Lisa Schrader brought kindness and happiness to those around her. Lisa went out of her way to bring her best self to every encounter, large and small. Lisa 's legacy of thoughtfulness and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who had the honor of having her in their lives. Lisa enjoyed entertaining, knitting, crocheting, reading and playing games. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Chris; her daughter, Megan; her mother, Kathie Guhl; father, Bob Guhl; stepmom, Gloria Guhl; sister, Jennifer Sanford; cousin, Cindy Maccianti; an extended family and countless friends. After a six-week struggle against COVID-19, Lisa died on Valentine 's Day, with the biggest heart any of us ever knew.

