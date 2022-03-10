Eugenia Ellen Machetanz, 94, passed peacefully in Solvang on Friday, February 18, 2022. She is survived by husband, Fred Machetanz, two children, Robert (Shelley) and Roger and Grandchildren Laura (Seth) and Scott (Ashley). Genie lived a colorful and productive life with her first husband, Ken Myers, Electronics Engineer and boating enthusiast. Throughout her life, Genie's generousity knew no bounds. Genie taught elementary school at Avila Beach and the family often sailed up and down the California and Mexico Coasts.
After Ken's passing, Genie married Jim Lauffenburger. Genie worked for Discovery Toys, sold Real Estate and taught school in the inner city. Genie and Jim then moved to the East Coast, did some sailing and merchandized a tool for handling crabs – The “Crabber Grabber”, which Jim invented and produced. Genie and Jim then returned to California and Genie continued to sell real estate and was active in several churches.
In 2000, after Jim's death, Genie married Fred Machetanz, she also served as a volunteer and docent at Sedgwick Reserve and is a member of the Solvang Lutheran Church. Services will take place on March 12, 2022 at 11 am @ Solvang Lutheran Church Atterdag Road, Solvang, CA.