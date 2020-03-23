Frank H. Barranco, MD

From 1978-79 he was a clinical instructor in the Division of Family Practice at UCLA, driving to and from UCLA Medical Center multiple times a week.

In addition to his distinguished medical career, Frank was an active and respected member in the local community. He served on the board of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1960, was a founding member of the Community Bank of Santa Ynez Valley, and served on the board of the Santa Barbara Bank and Trust for many years.

Frank was an avid tennis player, competitive golfer, and a fitness enthusiast who loved his time at the YMCA. He was a voracious reader of medical journals, newspapers, and history. He loved Italian food and took enormous pride in his Italian heritage. He will be remembered for his keen intellect, captivating storytelling, sense of humor, competitive spirit and strong opinions. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his love of medicine and his unwavering commitment to his patients' care. He invigorated every room he entered and will be missed terribly.

He is survived by his wife Lee, his children Frank David Barranco, MD (Jessica), Donna Barranco Fisher and Karen Lee Barranco, his grandchildren Nicholas, Allison and James, his great granddaughter Kaia Rose, his two sisters, Jody Loeffler and Esther Daniels, his brother-in-law Stephen Fischer (Barbara), and many loving nieces and nephews.