Gail Thomas, nee Furnis, lived in Solvang for 30 years until her death after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Ironic that her heart failed, as Gail was a woman of such great heart. She is survived by her sisters Lynn & Vicki, fiancé Randy, and children Jamie, Ryan, & Steve. To know Gail is to have loved and laughed. She sparkled with wit and humor, even in the darkest hours. We mourn our loss fun, spiritual, kind, resilient, caring, giving Gail. A public memorial will be held Aug. 8, 12pm, at Los Alamos County Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for GoFundMe donations to manage Gails medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gail-medical-bills
