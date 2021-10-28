couture.jpg

Beloved son, brother, father and grandfather. Survived by Father and mother Harold and Donna Couture. Sister Katheryne and Husband Bob Downes. Sons Dale and wife Victoria, Daniel and wife Lesley. Grandsons Austin, Weston, Logan and Riley.

Services at St Marks in the Valley Los Olivos. November 2nd 2021 at 12:30pm.

Rev Randell Day officiating.

