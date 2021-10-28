Beloved son, brother, father and grandfather. Survived by Father and mother Harold and Donna Couture. Sister Katheryne and Husband Bob Downes. Sons Dale and wife Victoria, Daniel and wife Lesley. Grandsons Austin, Weston, Logan and Riley.
Services at St Marks in the Valley Los Olivos. November 2nd 2021 at 12:30pm.
Rev Randell Day officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.