Gary Lee Litle

Gary Litle passed away April 19, 2021 at the age of 77 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a long time resident of Santa Ynez, CA. He grew up in Cachuma village where his father was the superintendent of the Bradbury dam. This offered him the freedom to hunt, fish and roam the countryside. He developed a love of water and all that it offered. Being on and near lakes, rivers and oceans was the center of his life. Big motors on wheels was his passion and he enjoyed living life to its fullest. He really was a kid at heart. Gary loved his heavy equipment business that he retired from in 2003. He and Kathy jumped on their Harley and found heaven on the Rogue River in Shady Cove Oregon. Gary made many new friends in Oregon and never forgot the good old friends in the Santa Ynez Valley. He leaves behind his rock and wife Kathy, sister Anita, cousin Fred, sons Brad and Craig, and grandchildren Lauren, Garrett, Karissa, Kelsey and Hayden. He will always be remembered for his adventurous, fun loving ways and his spirit will live on in our memories. Memorial Service August 14 in Santa Ynez, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.