Gary Lee Litle
Gary Lee Litle

November 5, 1943 - April 19, 2021

Gary Litle passed away April 19, 2021 at the age of 77 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a long time resident of Santa Ynez, CA. He grew up in Cachuma village where his father was the superintendent of the Bradbury dam. This offered him the freedom to hunt, fish and roam the countryside. He developed a love of water and all that it offered. Being on and near lakes, rivers and oceans was the center of his life. Big motors on wheels was his passion and he enjoyed living life to its fullest. He really was a kid at heart. Gary loved his heavy equipment business that he retired from in 2003. He and Kathy jumped on their Harley and found heaven on the Rogue River in Shady Cove Oregon. Gary made many new friends in Oregon and never forgot the good old friends in the Santa Ynez Valley. He leaves behind his rock and wife Kathy, sister Anita, cousin Fred, sons Brad and Craig, and grandchildren Lauren, Garrett, Karissa, Kelsey and Hayden. He will always be remembered for his adventurous, fun loving ways and his spirit will live on in our memories. Memorial Service August 14 in Santa Ynez, CA.

