The Celebration of life for Buddy Makela will be held on Saturday, August 14th at the Santa Ynez Mission at 11 a.m. A luncheon reception will follow in the lower lawn area across the bridge at Hans Christian Andersen Park. Our family looks forward to remembering Buddy together.
