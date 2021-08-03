Buddy Makela new.jpg
The Celebration of life for Buddy Makela will be held on Saturday, August 14th at the Santa Ynez Mission at 11 a.m. A luncheon reception will follow in the lower lawn area across the bridge at Hans Christian Andersen Park. Our family looks forward to remembering Buddy together.

