Gloria passed away peacefully at the Atterdag Care Center at the age of 94 on November 21st, 2021. After moving to the Santa Ynez Valley from Palos Verdes in 1982, she went to work at Mid-State Bank. Gloria fully immersed herself into Valley life. She was Co-Chairman of Danish Days in 1987. She joined the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the elite Chamber Red Coats. In 1991 she was named Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year. Also extremely active in the Windy Mill chapter of the American Business Women's Association, she was Treasurer and Public Relations Committee Chairperson and was named Woman of the Year in 1989. The American Cancer Society was near to her heart, and she stayed busy within the organization and was often on the Daffodil Days Committee. While working full-time at the bank and raising her granddaughter, Suzanne, she remained involved in the Lions Club, Eastern Star, and often spent her weekends as a docent at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum. After her retirement from the bank in the mid 2000's, Gloria moved to Atterdag Village where she remained an active part of the community there on the Auxiliary Board and part of the “Naughty Girls”. Outside of life at Atterdag Village, she was a volunteer sheriff for the Solvang Sheriff's Department, worked for the Solvang Visitors Center, was on the board for the Solvang Senior Center and a volunteer at Santa Ynez Valley Hospital. In her free time she enjoyed old movies, shopping, reading, and most of all, spending time with her great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank and son Michael and is survived by her great-granddaughter Izzy, her granddaughter Suzie and husband Pat, and her son Frank Jr. She will be remembered by all for her quick wit, firecracker personality, and unforgettable smile that would light up a room. She loved selflessly and unconditionally and will be missed more than words can say. I love you to the moon and back, Grandma.