Hazel Mortensen
Hazel Mortensen

September 26, 2020

Hazel Mortensen passed away unexpectedly at her home in Solvang on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Born in England in 1935, Hazel was one of four daughters. While at a USO dance, Hazel met the love of her life, Bob Mortensen, who was in the US Air Force and stationed in England. They eventually married, moved to Michigan, and had two daughters. In 1966, the family moved to Orange County and spent many summers and holidays at their vacation home in Baja. In 1983, Hazel lost her beloved husband to cancer and eventually moved to Solvang about 30 years ago.

Hazel's lifelong passion has been advocating for creatures great and small. Her accomplishments in protecting those who don't have a voice are well known to many in her community and beyond. She will be truly missed by family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to hold a memorial service. In Hazel's honor, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or PETA.

