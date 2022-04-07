On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Henning Sorensen, loving father, died at the age of 91. Henning was born on July 21, 1930, in Roslev, Denmark. He was the son of Hugo and Dorothea Sorensen. He had an older brother Willy and younger brother Vagn. As a young boy growing up Henning was very busy. He was top of his class in school, played soccer and ran a paper route. His mother and he were very close, and she always helped him with ideas to earn extra money. Henning sadly lost his mother during childbirth along with his baby sister.
After high school, Henning had an apprenticeship on the small island of Samso. He worked in a grocery store learning all that was necessary to run a business. During that time, he had continued to play soccer and dreamed of playing professionally. Unfortunately, he lost a kidney at age 21 which changed his plans. Henning's new dream was to go to America. Henning graduated with top honors from Neils Brock Business School in Copenhagen. He worked for the accounting department at a lumber company. His job was to find any mistakes in the accounting. Everyone in his office loved when he found mistakes that benefited the company because they would enjoy fresh pastries, which happened quite often!
In 1952 Henning had the opportunity to come to America via a sponsor he had met that owned a sporting goods company that made racquets. He first came to America to study business in New York at Columbia University. The second trip was made possible by a different sponsor named Life. This time Henning made his way to the West Coast-Hollywood. Working with his sponsor, Henning traveled to Las Vegas regularly to refurbish car motors and make them beautiful again. He got the nickname Rembrandt for doing amazing work on cars. While he was waiting for his green card to return back to the states, he met Else Sorensen and was married shortly thereafter. He went back to prepare for the arrival of his new bride while working at W. T. Grant Company. Else arrived six months later and within a year Henning celebrated the birth of his first daughter Susanne Sorensen in 1959. They lived in El Monte and shortly after came his second daughter Annette Sorensen in 1962. In 1966 they celebrated the birth of Marianne Sorensen, the third daughter born to Henning and Else.
After working at W. T. Grant Company for several years, Henning bought a Denny's Restaurant. Through Denny's he met his soon to become partner Erwing Schaffer. They bought a restaurant in Solvang in 1966 and named it The Bit O'Denmark. After some time, Henning bought out his partner and became the sole proprietor of The Bit O'Denmark. In the early 70's Henning and Paul Hanburg became partners in H&P's Vinhus also in downtown Solvang.
In 1979, Henning married Catherine Houts and in 1980 celebrated the birth of his fourth daughter Jennifer Sorensen. Henning became a stepfather to Wendy and Deanne Armstrong.
Henning was an extraordinary businessman, supportive and wise father, and the life of any party! He was always full of stories, jokes, and songs. He played the piano, accordion, harmonica and could hold a tune. He was self taught in music and played any song by ear.
In his final days, Henning received great care from his daughters and caregivers at his home and passed away peacefully. Henning is survived by his four daughters, Susie Sorensen-Ramirez, Annette Costello, Marianne Sullivan and Jennifer Sorensen, and six grandchildren, Paige, Tiffany and Kevin Costello II, Cade Pierson, Delaney and Taylor Sullivan. A wonderful grandfather who was seemingly blessed with way more girls than boys in his life! He will be greatly missed here and welcomed with open arms in heaven first and foremost by his mother who was taken too early. We are sure Henning is enjoying reuniting with all of his family and many friends who passed before him. Skal to Henning Sorensen!
Services will be in May.