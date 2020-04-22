Ilene Klass Kline
0 entries

Ilene Klass Kline

  • 0

Ilene passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 and will be buried next to her beloved husband, Hymen, in a private burial service in Rochester, New York. She leaves her children: Rick Klass (Terri), Linda Goldstien (David) and Karen Goldstien (Sid), seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News