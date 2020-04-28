Ilene Klass Kline
Ilene Klass Kline of Solvang, CA assed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the age of 97; predeceased by her beloved husband, Hymen Klass, in 1976, and survived by her children: Linda (David) Goldstien, Karen (Sid) Goldstien, Richard (Terri) Klass, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Private burial will be in Rochester, New York. If you wish, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Ilene's memory.

