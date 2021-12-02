Jack 's Remembrance
A farm boy from Iowa with humble beginnings, Jack Lee Collison was born a man of unparalleled strength, unending wisdom and discernment, unfettered determination, and a love for the land and outdoors that permeated the very depths of his soul.
Jack was born on November 17, 1935 in Whiting, Iowa to his parents John and Myrtle Collison. Jack had one sister, Marilyn, who predeceased him. Jack grew up in Iowa, he spoke fondly of his life on the farm. He was no stranger to hard work and this work ethic was prominent throughout his career practicing law.
In 1958, Jack completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in General Business at the State University of Iowa. He graduated from San Francisco State College in 1959 with a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Administration and went on to complete his Juris Doctorate Degree at Hastings College of Law in San Francisco in 1962. He was admitted to the California Bar on January 10, 1963.
From 1963 to 1980, Jack practiced law in the Santa Barbara firm of Westwick & Collison. Jack moved his practice to Solvang in 1980. During Jack's 58 year career, he served on numerous counsels and committees on the central coast including the Board of Realtors for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. He also served on the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for the California Association of Realtors. Jack was also Moderator for the Continuing Education of the Bar Programs on Real Estate Broker Practice and was a contributing writer to the Continuing Education of the Bar Action Guide on Handling Real Property Sales Transactions.
From 2000 to 2020, Jack was named the Best Attorney by Best of the Santa Ynez Valley. Practicing law was Jack's passion. He cherished his extended office family, Carole, Nicole, and Roxanne, whom he held in the highest regard. Every client was considered a friend and neighbor and treated accordingly.
A brilliant competitor, Jack played tennis every week and enjoyed his time “at court” immensely. He played college football, and was known as an avid outdoorsman and horseman. He loved the outdoors and worked with numerous nonprofits to preserve open spaces for future generations. He was a member of the Santa Barbara Trail Riders and the Rancheros Visitadores Los Vaqueros Camp. He was a member of the Vikings and the Elks. Jack will be remembered for his utmost professionalism, honesty, and integrity, a gentleman's handshake and he could be taken at his word. Jack had a kindness and compassion that put his clients at ease, the way he would invite them to "visit" and sit with them at a table not across a desk. Many friends will remember his keen wit and sharp sense of humor.
Jack was happiest when surrounded by Shannon and their family, and was very proud of his Scottish heritage. He loved the holidays when he could gather around the fire with a glass of wine and his family. Jack is survived by his wife Shannon, his five children, Chris, Brad, Greg, Karna and Kira, and his ten grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Ben, Grant, Brandon, Quinn, Neil, Clare, Allison, Robert, and Jackson.
Jack passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Vikings Charities Endowment Fund.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, 2 PM, at The Ranch Church, Solvang.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.