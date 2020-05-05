James A Beard passed away on April 14, 2020 at his home in Buellton, Ca after a long battle with Valley Fever.
Jim was survived by his wife Linda Beard, son James Lon Beard (Hannah), son Christopher Beard (Sabine), daughter Amber Portman (Joe), daughter Jamin Bean(Seth), son Joshua Moreno (Romni), daughter Alika Antje, daughter Amanda Moreno, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother Bob Beard (Toni), brother Greg Beard, and sister Mary Jean Abatti (Anthony).
