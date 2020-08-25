You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Halvorson
0 entries

James Halvorson

July 16, 2020

  • 0
Halvorsen James.jpg

James Halvorson went to the Lord on July 16. He was born on June 4 1972 to Thomas & Phyllis Halvorson. Sisters Joanna & Jeanie and brother John. Nieces Kaylee, Kasey. Nephews Cody, Ryan, John Jr. great Nephew Jace. He graduated from Santa Ynez High in 1990.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News