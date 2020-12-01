James (Jim) P. Sideris, Santa Ynez resident, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side, on October 1st, 2020, at the age of 90.
Jim was born in New York in 1930, to Greek immigrants Demetra and James Sideris. His older sister, Mary was born 4 years earlier. Jim was raised in New York City, and although the family spoke Greek at home, Jim quickly learned the English language at school.
Jim entered the Army at age 18 and served for a short period of time, being honorably discharged in 1955 from the United States Air Force. He met his wife Margaret Hines in 1950, and they were married in New York City in 1951.
Jim worked as a salesman for various organizations, selling a wide range of products from swimming pools, to boiler burners, to industrial equipment. Jim and Margaret raised their three children as they moved to Ringwood, New Jersey, then Acton, Massachusetts. They moved their family to Rancho Palos Verdes in California, venturing west to join a business associate who had previously moved from New Jersey. Jim soon took ownership of CS Company when his partner moved back East. His successful, Torrance-based manufacturer's sales rep company sold industrial equipment throughout Southern California and Nevada. While Jim spent a lot of time working, he and Margaret really enjoyed traveling both abroad and across the United States.
After many years of hard work as a businessman, Jim and Margaret retired to Santa Ynez, California, in 2000, and continued to enjoy trips to some of their favorite places in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with their three children and their families.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Sideris, their children Jim Sideris, Ken Sideris, and Elaine Adam, as well as grandchildren Elyse, Jordan, Brent, Shane, Michelle, Lynette, and Jim's sister Mary Poulos, 94.
