James “Jim” Walter Kunkle, 66, passed away peacefully at home in Santa Ynez on April 16th, 2022, following an incredible life that ended with a battle with colon cancer.
Jim was born August 1st, 1955, in Burbank, California, to James and Marian Kunkle, and he was raised in Chatsworth.
In his youth, back in the days he was better known as “Jimmy”, he joined his father James (“Senior”) in business, working in construction with him during high school, which led to his occasionally leaving campus during lunch hour to make sure his crews were staying on task. He inherited his father's passion for aviation, and he received his pilot's license at 23, but had already spent plenty of time around airplanes for many years prior. While not working at the family business or flying, he trained and showed his trick mule, Candy, even working as a stuntman alongside Candy in classic Western shows.
In 1976, Jim moved up north to Santa Ynez, and he immediately found a home at the Santa Ynez Airport. He flew out of, worked with, and truly loved the airport for the rest of his life. In 1993, he joined the Santa Ynez Airport Board of Directors, on which he served for over 18 years. He was completely committed to improving the airport while he served on the board and after, spending countless hours, day and night, working to make the airport a beloved and lasting piece of the Santa Ynez Valley.
In 1986, he had a son, Christopher with his first wife, Susie. Jim and his father flew Christopher, only a few days old, home from the hospital to Santa Ynez. In 1994, he married his wife, Lisa, at the Alisal in Solvang, and in 1995, they had a daughter, Heather.
In 2003, Jim founded Central Coast Jet Center at the Santa Maria Airport, where he was president until his death. He truly loved his work, and he was extremely passionate about supporting aviation throughout California and beyond. The Jet Center supports a variety of aircraft operations thanks to Jim's hard work - from having the rare privilege of being able to provide rapid refueling services for military aircraft to supporting the US Forest Service Airtanker operations every fire season since 2007. Jim took great pride in the success of the business he made, where both of his children spent time working as well. His son, Christopher, is now succeeding him as president.
Over the years, Jim often used his skills as a pilot to help those who needed it. If there had been an accident, Jim was always there, jumping in his airplane alongside his best friends to see what they could do to help. That's who he was - a helper. He was a talented businessman, a pilot, a coach, a son, husband, father, friend. He was honest, humble, quick witted, and quite often goofy. But above all of that, he was always there to lend a hand, without ever thinking to ask for anything in return. His presence will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his father, James K Kunkle, step mother, Ruth Kunkle, sister, Kimberly Kunkle, wife, Lisa Kunkle, son, Christopher Kunkle, and daughter, Heather Kunkle. He was predeceased by his mother, Marian.
A celebration of life will be held at the Santa Ynez Airport, at 11AM on Saturday, May 28th, 2022.
Jim, well miss you more than words can say.
Memorial Website:
https://www.inmemori.com/jkunkle-u52jw/tab-infos
Event RSVP (same link as in the article already published):