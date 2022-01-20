Jean Sandra Cochran died at home in Solvang, California on December 13, 2021.
Born in Huddersfield, England in 1939 to Andrew and Rene Scott, Jean grew up in a small English village in Cambridgeshire where she fondly recalled walking home from school with the cows and the herding dog nipping at her heels. An adventurous spirit took her to many countries as a young woman including Canada, East Germany, Russia, Denmark and Italy. Jean met and married Michael Cochran when he was stationed in England as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. In 1987 they moved with their two young daughters to Solvang.
Always dedicated to her daughters, she encouraged them to make their own paths in the world. Cherishing their laughter, drawings and notes, Nene, as they called her, also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and many elaborate stories that entertained family and friends.
Jean is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael Cochran; two daughters, Sandra Schuil and Elizabeth Cochran; sons-in-law, Andrew Schuil and Moh El-Naggar; grandchildren, Corinna and Simon Naggar-Cochran; and cousin, Nicholas Firth. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, John.
