Our sweet Mom; Jeanette Christensen left us on December 30th, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with family at her side. Jeanette was born on June 1st, 1925 to Harold and Sophie Johnson on their family farm in Walker Township, NE. The family moved from Nebraska in 1938 to join family in Carpenteria and later came here to the Santa Ynez Valley. Jeanette went to beauty college in Santa Barbara after graduating from SYV High. She worked at Minga 's and Marvin 's Salon and then bought our Marvin 's and it became Jeanette 's Beauty Salon where she worked for many years. Jeanette retired in 1996. In 1947 Jeanette married Charlie Christensen and together they raised their family of three children; Ken, Connie and Judy. Charlie and Jeanette loved the SY Valley and enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, traveling and many card games with family and friends. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband; Charlie as well as her parents, sisters; Evelyn, Audrey, Shirley and brother Duane. She is survived by her children and eight grandchildren; William (Bo) Shelly, Cliff Shelly, Ben Balzer, Christy Tuller, Ted Christensen, Dan Christensen, Cyn Christensen and Melanie Christensen and 14 great grandchildren; Luke, April, Leah, Maya, Bill, Dakota, Naomi, Ryan, James, Mason, Samantha, Aeron, River and Alex. Jeanette was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed. There will not be a service at this time, a family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VNA Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.