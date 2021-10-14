Jerry Dale Meese passed away peacefully at his home in Quincy, California, on October 1, 2021, from a short battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by parents Jed and Doris Meese of Santa Ynez, California. Jerry is survived by his wife Marlene, sons Dale and John, Grandson Joe and wife Angelica, and great grandchildren Brayden, Scarlett and Elora.
Jerry was born in Glendale, California, January 29, 1945, along with his twin sister Judy Anita. He grew up in Santa Ynez Valley graduating from Santa Ynez High School in 1963 and Allan Hancock College a few years later. Marlene and Jerry were married 56 years ago in Santa Barbara on February 19, 1965. They started their life and family together in Goleta before returning to the Santa Ynez Valley where he worked as an electrician for 28 years. The family made their home in Santa Ynez until retiring to Quincy, California, in 2005. In Quincy, Jerry proudly built his third family home, this time in the beautiful Sierra Mountains. Jerry loved his life in Quincy, faithfully volunteering at the fairgrounds, meeting with dear friends, and swapping life-stories with coffee and poker cronies. Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be missed especially by his loyal companion, a chocolate lab named Charlie.
On his way home – life well lived, a job well done!
Per Jerry's request, there will be no services.
The family welcomes donations to the American Diabetes Association or Bread for the Journey Feather River as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.