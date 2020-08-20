Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown. As a youth he was raised in Grass Lake, Michigan. Later his family moved to Santa Barbara when he was a teenager. He was a member of Santa Barbara High School class of 1959. After graduation he became a Registered Jeweler and partner at Churchills Jewelry store in Santa Barbara for 30 years. In the mid-1960s he relocated his family to the Santa Ynez Valley, and later moved to Palm Desert. He loved to travel and meet people. Jerry had many friends and always had a good story to share. He had the great gift of being able to talk with anyone; we would often say, He never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife Julie of Palm Desert; and his first wife Penelope Penny Channell Perches (Floyd Whitey), with whom he had two children, Gregory Brown, his wife Lisa, Tracy Brown Anderson, her husband Dave, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Deaittra Kay Smith.
He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.