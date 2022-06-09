Jessie Jean Guillen was born July 23, 1981 and passed away on October 14, 2021 at the age of 40.
She had a passion for helping others, and loved spending time with her family. In her free time, she volunteered at Have A Heart pet shelter, loved going on adventures, and making memories with her loved ones. She was a very strong, passionate woman who never let anything life threw at her get her down. She was a fighter, and will always be remembered as a warrior.
Jessie is survived by her parents, Gayle Pangle (Kevin) and Steve Guillen (Rebecca); her sisters Stephanie Guillen and Mariah Pangle; her sons Danny Ply and Sebastian Plaisance; her daughter Autumn Guillen; her nephew Duncan Stromquist; and countless cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandfathers; Benny Guillen, Victor Evans, David Stocking and Bill Pangle; grandmothers Jennie Guillen and Nancy Pangle; uncles Nicky, Mike, Art, Bob and Dennis; aunt Judy; and her beloved son Adrian Michael Plaisance.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 10th at 12 NOON at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, 2560 Baseline Ave, Solvang 93463
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors