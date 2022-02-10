Joan Cassidy-O 'Holland (Joni), Co-Founder/Director of Hacienda O 'Holland Animal Care Foundation, passed away at her home in Solvang, CA on January 19 th.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 41 years, David Zatz, two Daughters, Debra Damari and Tammera Patterson, brother, Gary Sabin and his wife Joyce, son-in-law, Alon Damari, 2 nephews, Garrett and Greg Sabin, great niece, Kiali, godchildren, Lara Romeo, Chris and Todd Clever, many friends, neighbors and the 100's of animals that she rescued, rehabilitated and adopted out.
She was born in Los Angeles to John Cassidy and Maxine Martinez on February 22nd. She had a real estate development and interior designer career in Denver, Aspen, Copper Mountain and Vail. Also in Encinitas, Las Vegas, and Park City. Her final project was remodeling and expanding the ranch property, dedicated to animal rescue in Solvang, CA.
During her life she was grateful to have resided and visited many of the beautiful and friendly places on this planet. She took special joy in spending the last 27 years of her life in California, working to find forever homes for abused and unwanted animals at her animal rescue ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. Surrounded by wonderful, generous people who donated funds, worked as volunteers, and became close friends helping her to save as many animal's lives as she could. Without their help, she wouldn't have been able to put the crowning end to her magnificent life.
She was what every girl hopes to grow up to be and what every woman wishes they were.
