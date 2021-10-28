In 1945, at two years old, the Scott family migrated west from Ingersoll, Ontario Canada - Dad James Jimmy, Mom Vera, sister Janet, and Joan, to Big Bear Lake, California, where Joan was raised and where her younger brother Jay was born. While attending Big Bear High School, Joan met Bud McCoy from Hood River, Oregon and they were married at Bear Valley Community Church on July 8th, 1961.
Joan enjoyed playing school sports. After high school, she found a love for water sports, snow skiing, and horseback riding. Later, she enjoyed motorcycle riding with her family. Even her last years were spent behind Bud on their Harley Sunday mornings headed for breakfast.
She thoroughly enjoyed one of her first jobs as a stable hand at Beanies Barn in Big Bear Lake. Joan learned bookkeeping skills first working for the bank. She then used those skills to manage the office at Chuck Thomas Gas Company in Big Bear Lake. Through the years she partnered with her husband Bud on many business ventures from gas stations, laundromats, video stores, and a water and portable toilet company; all while raising two boys as an amazing mother.
Joan earned her pilots license in her early 50s, and excitedly entered the 30th Annual Palms-To-Pilot Air Race for women with her friend, Tookie, in which they placed second.
For the last 20 years, along with Bud, they managed the Rancho Santa Ynez Estates where she enjoyed her many friends. She loved being a part of Lunch Bunch, Domino Dames, bingo nights, golf outings and her Bocce league.
Joan is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Bud; her two sons Russ and Rich and their wives, Jennie and Dede; Granddaughter Madison and her husband Evan, Grandson Taylor and his wife Kylin and Grandson Spencer; and her three great grandchildren with one on the way. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Trevor, and her entire aforementioned immediate family.
Joan passed away peacefully at home with all her family present on Sunday evening, October 10th, 2021.
A plan for a Celebration of Life will be made at a future date. .
