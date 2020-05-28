John F Zellers passed away on May 19, 2020, at his home in Corona CA. John was born and raised in Los Angeles CA. John, along with many of his friends enlisted in the United States Navy the day after Pearl Harbor. In 1944, John married the love of his life, Joy and enjoyed over 75+ years of marriage, love, and companionship. Following WWII, John was hired by the Southern California Edison Company and worked in Lake Arrowhead, Covina, and finally Santa Barbara where he retired in 1986 after a 42+ year career with the company. John moved to the Santa Ynez valley in 1978 where he lived for more than 40 years with his wife and family. John was preceded in death by his parents Milton & Margaret Zellers, his brother Joseph Zellers, and his son Gerard Zellers. John is survived by his wife Joy, his sons Greg and Francis, and his daughters Jo Carol and Joni. There will be a private gathering for family and friends at a later date (TBA).
