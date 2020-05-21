John Natividad Perez, Jr.
John Natividad Perez Jr., born May 29th 1958, crossed onto greener pastures February 24th 2020. Son, Brother, Dad, Papa, Tio will be remembered for his smile that lit up the room and his willingness to do anything he could for anybody. Survived by his mother Brigida Perez, brother Tomas (Pat), sisters Irma (Harold), Ana (Frankie), Leonor (Rigo) and sons Christopher (Amanda and Emma) and John lll, multiple grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Preceded in death by his father John Perez Sr.

~Until we see you again, Love You~

